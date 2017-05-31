Microsoft gaining ground on Amazon in cloud wars, according to Mary Meeker's report

Amazon Web Services is holding ground in cloud, but Microsoft Azure is gaining quickly, according to Mary Meeker's Internet Trends 2017 report.

The annual report, released on Wednesday at Recode's Code Conference, shows that AWS is being used by 57 percent of IT professionals, the same number as a year earlier. Meanwhile, Azure is up to 34 percent in 2017 from 20 percent last year. The data came from RightScale.

Google's cloud is being used by 15 percent of corporations, up from 10 percent a year ago, and IBM rose to 8 percent from 7 percent. Companies run applications in more than one cloud, which explains the across-the-board increase.

Cloud infrastructure is one of the fastest-growing markets in technology, as businesses shutter their own data centers in favor of high-speed servers and storage arrays owned by the world's biggest companies.

Amazon pioneered the market over a decade ago and is now facing increased competition. Meeker, a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, delivered her 355-page report at Code.