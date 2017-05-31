Michael Kors plans to shutter 100 to 125 stores

Another retailer has decided to trim its brick-and-mortar operations.

Michael Kors announced plans Wednesday to close 100 to 125 full-price stores over the next two years. The company had 827 retail stores as of April.

Shares of the stock slid more than 5 percent during Wednesday's premarket trading after the luxury retailer announced its plans and said fourth-quarter earnings had swung to a loss. Net sales declined 11.3 percent to $1.03 billion.

The company also said it anticipates first-quarter sales of $910 million to $930 million, along with a same-store sales decline in the high-single digit range.

Michael Kors posted a net loss of $26.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with net income of $177 million, or 98 cents per share, one year ago.

Management said earnings were hurt by $193.8 million in noncash impairment charges that were related to some under-performing stores. Excluding those one-time charges, the company earned 73 cents a share, beating a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus by 3 cents.

A significant comparable sales decline of 14.1 percent for the period was bigger than the 13 percent drop anticipated by Thomson Reuters' survey.

"Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, as we continued to operate in a difficult retail environment with elevated promotional levels," CEO John Idol said in a statement. "In addition, our product and store experience did not sufficiently engage and excite consumers."