    Michael Kors plans to shutter 100 to 125 stores

    • Luxury retailer Michael Kors plans to close 100 to 125 of its full-price locations over the next two years.
    • During the fourth quarter, the company swung to a net loss, with net sales declining 11.3 percent.
    • Michael Kors now expects same-store sales for the first quarter to decline in the high single-digit range.
    Another retailer has decided to trim its brick-and-mortar operations.

    Michael Kors announced plans Wednesday to close 100 to 125 full-price stores over the next two years. The company had 827 retail stores as of April.

    Shares of the stock slid more than 5 percent during Wednesday's premarket trading after the luxury retailer announced its plans and said fourth-quarter earnings had swung to a loss. Net sales declined 11.3 percent to $1.03 billion.

    The company also said it anticipates first-quarter sales of $910 million to $930 million, along with a same-store sales decline in the high-single digit range.

    Michael Kors posted a net loss of $26.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with net income of $177 million, or 98 cents per share, one year ago.

    Management said earnings were hurt by $193.8 million in noncash impairment charges that were related to some under-performing stores. Excluding those one-time charges, the company earned 73 cents a share, beating a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus by 3 cents.

    A significant comparable sales decline of 14.1 percent for the period was bigger than the 13 percent drop anticipated by Thomson Reuters' survey.

    "Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, as we continued to operate in a difficult retail environment with elevated promotional levels," CEO John Idol said in a statement. "In addition, our product and store experience did not sufficiently engage and excite consumers."

