Netflix CEO Hastings said he's happy to fight the film industry on streaming

Netflix is happy to defend its straight-to-streaming movies against the global film industry when necessary, CEO Reed Hastings said Wednesday.
"We don't really want a fight with anyone," Hasting said in an interview at the Code Conference on Wednesday. "What we're trying to do is have great movies and have them be shown everywhere. But where someone picks a fight with us, that gets a lot of attention … it's been fantastic for us."
"Sometimes the establishment is clumsy and they try to shut out the insurgent and then the insurgent role is to try to play that up," he said.
The comment came after Netflix clashed with the Federation of French Cinemas earlier this month about premiering two of its movies at the Cannes Film Festival.
Netflix's monster movie "
In response, Hastings posted on Facebook: "The establishment closing ranks against us. See Okja on Netflix June 28th.
Still, the festival issued a rule that prevents straight-to-streaming films in 2018.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.