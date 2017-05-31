Singapore's central bank chief Ravi Menon re-appointed for another two years

Singapore's central bank said Wednesday that Ravi Menon had been re-appointed by the president of Singapore as its managing director and a board member for another two years starting June 1, 2017.

Menon took on his current role as managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2011. He was previously permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and deputy secretary at the Ministry of Finance.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Ravi Menon was re-appointed by Singapore's president.