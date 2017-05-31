Tax burdens prompt more Americans to ditch their citizenship

If you give up your U.S. citizenship, you may have to pay an exit tax.
In this case, the IRS would require you to estimate your assets at fair market value and treat them as if you sold them the day before you became an expatriate.
What you owe will be based on the type of asset you own.
For instance, if you have a brokerage account, you could be on the hook for a tax as high as 20 percent, plus a 3.8 percent net investment income tax. Other holdings could be subject to federal income taxes, which have a top rate of 39.6 percent.
You may encounter additional complications related to estate and gift tax planning, too: U.S. citizens generally can exclude up to $5.49 million from estate taxes.
Once you give up your citizenship, your stateside heirs could be on the hook for a 40 percent tax on assets they receive from you or your estate.
"Since the person expatriated, the U.S. can't claim taxes from the donor," said Joshua Ashman, a CPA and co-founder of Expat Tax Professionals. "You need good planning to avoid the pitfalls in gift taxation after expatriation."