Trump expected to pull out of Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump is expected to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, multiple news organizations are reporting, citing White House officials.

The president himself suggested in a tweet that he may not make an official announcement until later this week.

The news that Trump had made his decision was reported by the Associated Press and Axios. The administration is reportedly still deciding how it will exit the agreement.

One option is to go through the established protocol for withdrawing from the accord, a process that would stretch out to the end of 2020, a White House official told Axios. Trump could also declare the Paris Agreement a legal treaty, which would require the Senate to approve it, the sources said.

It is unclear whether Trump has the votes. Twenty-two of 52 Senate Republicans urged Trump to leave the accord in a letter last week.

A final option is to withdraw from an international treaty, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which negotiated the Paris Agreement and other landmark climate deals.