Trump's management style fosters some chaos but not a 'three ring circus,' billionaire LeFrak says

Americans should not be concerned about how President Donald Trump is running the White House, billionaire real estate mogul and Trump advisor Richard LeFrak told CNBC on Wednesday.

The president "enjoys a little bit of chaos" in his management style, but he has a firm grasp on his administration and personnel, the Trump friend said on "Squawk Box."

LeFrak and Steven Roth, chief of Vornado Realty Trust, are leading a new council to oversee the White House's proposed $1 trillion in infrastructure spending and to foster public-private development partnerships.

"I had an opportunity to visit the president a month ago. And he ran a very tight, thoughtful meeting," LeFrak said. "He was very focused."

Criticism that the White House is a "three ring circus" is "hyperbole," said LeFrak, chairman and CEO of The LeFrak Organization.