Uber's financials are improving: it lost $708 million on $3.4 billion in revenue in Q1

Another Uber executive is leaving, even as the privately held company is narrowing its losses, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Uber reported a loss of $708 million in the first quarter, narrower than the $991 million reported the previous quarter, Uber confirmed to CNBC. Revenue grew 18 percent on a sequential basis to $3.4 billion.

"The narrowing of our losses in the first quarter puts us on a good trajectory towards profitability," Uber said in a statement to CNBC.

But Guatam Gupta, the start-up's head of finance, is leaving the company to join another San Francisco-based company.

CEO Travis Kalanick told CNBC in an emailed statement, "Gautam is a world-class financial talent. Over the last four years, he has been indispensible in helping build Uber from an idea into the business it is today. We couldn't have done it without him, and I will miss his energy, focus and infectious enthusiasm. All of us at Uber wish him well in this next challenge."

Gupta's departure comes as Uber has been without a chief financial officer since 2015. Uber has also lost high-profile executives like self-driving head Anthony Levandowski, and president Jeff Jones.