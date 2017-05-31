Uber's financials are improving: it lost $708 million on $3.4 billion in revenue in Q1

Another Uber executive is leaving, even as the privately held company is narrowing its losses, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
"The narrowing of our losses in the first quarter puts us on a good trajectory towards profitability," Uber said in a statement to CNBC.
But
CEO Travis Kalanick told CNBC in an emailed statement, "Gautam is a world-class financial talent. Over the last four years, he has been indispensible in helping build Uber from an idea into the business it is today. We couldn't have done it without him, and I will miss his energy, focus and infectious enthusiasm. All of us at Uber wish him well in this next challenge."
Gupta's departure comes as Uber has been without a chief financial officer since 2015. Uber has also lost high-profile executives like self-driving head Anthony Levandowski, and president Jeff Jones.