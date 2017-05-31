Nasdaq hits record high, tries to lock in 7th straight monthly gain

U.S. equities opened slightly higher on Wednesday, the last trading day of May, as the Nasdaq composite stared down strong monthly gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.57 percent for the month entering the session and was on track to record a seven-month winning streak, its longest since 2013.The index also hit a record high shortly after the open.

"We're getting to the point where money keeps chasing money," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "You have technology doing well, but you also have utilities doing well."

Companies in the utility sector sell essentials such as electricity and water, and are typically seen as safer investments. Entering Wednesday's session, utilities had risen 9.56 percent year to date. Those gains, however, pale in comparison to tech's performance in 2017, rising 20 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average, meanwhile, rose 12 points, with Johnson & Johnson contributing the most gains. The 30-stock index was also on track to post its sixth positive month in seven.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with real estate leading advancers.