    ×

    US Markets

    Nasdaq hits record high, tries to lock in 7th straight monthly gain

    U.S. equities opened slightly higher on Wednesday, the last trading day of May, as the Nasdaq composite stared down strong monthly gains.

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.57 percent for the month entering the session and was on track to record a seven-month winning streak, its longest since 2013.The index also hit a record high shortly after the open.

    "We're getting to the point where money keeps chasing money," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "You have technology doing well, but you also have utilities doing well."

    Companies in the utility sector sell essentials such as electricity and water, and are typically seen as safer investments. Entering Wednesday's session, utilities had risen 9.56 percent year to date. Those gains, however, pale in comparison to tech's performance in 2017, rising 20 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average, meanwhile, rose 12 points, with Johnson & Johnson contributing the most gains. The 30-stock index was also on track to post its sixth positive month in seven.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with real estate leading advancers.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

    "What's interesting about this market is this is all happening amid a backdrop of uncertainty around the Trump agenda," said Krosby.

    The prospects for the Trump administration implementing pro-growth policies —such as tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending — have come into question recently as President Donald Trump's White House tries to put out several fires.

    Trump returned from his first trip overseas to deal with the fallout from reports that Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and a top adviser, discussed the potential to set up a "secret and secure communications channel" between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

    Multiple news organizations also reported Wednesday Trump was expected to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. In a tweet, Trump said he would announce his decision on the accord "over the next few days."

    In economic news, weekly mortgage applications fell 3.4 percent last week. Other data set for release Wednesday include pending home sales and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

    U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield trading at 2.217 percent and the short-term two-year yield near 1.286 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI

    10:00 a.m. Pending home sales

    2:00 p.m. Beige book

    7:30 p.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    Thursday

    May vehicle sales

    Earnings: Dollar General, Lululemon Athletica, VMWare, Broadcom, Workday, Five Below, Yext, Cooper Cos, Express, Ciena, Mobileye

    8:15 a.m. ADP employment

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Productivity and costs

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing

    10:00 a.m. Construction spending

    Friday

    Earnings: Hovnanian

    8:30 a.m. Employment

    8:30 a.m. International trade

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---