Use these homegrown tools to figure out if you could retire early

A growing number of people are saving as much as they can to ditch the rat race early and retire in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement is not for everyone. It usually requires that you save and invest up to half of your take-home pay so you can pursue the lifestyle that you want.

These people are not retired in the traditional sense. Many early retirees work part-time on things that inspire them while they earn most of their income from their investment portfolios.

"I like retirement calculators that provide actionable steps to get to where you want to go," said Sam Dogen, creator of the personal finance website Financial Samurai, who retired in 2012 at age 34 after a 13-year career in finance. "Achieving financial independence is really about taking action."

Here are tools developed by early retirees that can help you figure out if that lifestyle is right for you by answering these three key questions: