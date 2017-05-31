Why Marissa Mayer is the ‘least likable’ CEO in tech

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer may have launched her career in tech as one of Google's first employees, but her meteoric rise hasn't come without problems.

In fact, Mayer, 42, has just been ranked the least likable CEO in tech, according to a new survey from Owler, a business insights website.

Owler compiled rankings from its business professionals community and used an algorithm to analyze over 250,000 ratings. That process led to a list of the most likable CEOs across 50 cities and 25 industries.

Mayer performed the worst of all public tech company CEOs with a 32.8 rating out of 100, falling short of the industry's 69.7 average rating. While tech leaders represented nearly half of the 50 most likable CEOs of U.S. public companies, the Yahoo executive also earned the second-lowest rating of all public company CEOs — just one ranking above United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz.