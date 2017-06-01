3 skills 20-somethings should have to successfully launch their careers

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It spoke exclusively to some of the nation's top business leaders and personal finance gurus, career coaches, bestselling authors, CEOs, self-made millionaires and billionaires and Wharton's No. 1 professor. For the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out the speeches or bits of advice that they are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

It's one of the most exciting times of the year – college graduation season. Graduates of the Class of 2017 have extra reason to celebrate, as they enter the best entry-level job market in years.

As graduates hang up their caps and gowns and head into the working world, they'll face brand new challenges. Employers are looking for passion and a willingness to learn, so grads should focus on jumping in and trying to take on the new challenges that come their way in their first job.

While somewhat lacking in experience, recent graduates can set themselves apart by focusing on three skills to get a head start: