If you scan documents, you need this new Adobe app

Apps that can help you scan documents are a dime a dozen, but I haven't found one that's as simple to use and feature-rich as Adobe's new app "Adobe Scan."

Until now, I typically used Microsoft's free "Office Lens" app to scan documents such as contracts that I need to sign. Then, usually, I'll just share it right from the app and delete the original file.

Adobe changes things up with Adobe Scan, which is free for users who already have an existing Adobe Document Cloud account (starting at $5.83/month.)

Instead of just getting rid of the file I've scanned, as I do with Office Lens, I can save it and edit it later. That's thanks to the company's use of optical character recognition. Since it recognizes text, you can just re-open the file on your computer and tweak the language of your contract, business card, pitch, resume or any other document.

Take a look at how it works. Just for kicks, I scanned an early version of this article as my document.