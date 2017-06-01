After-hours buzz: RH, LULU & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares in Restoration Hardware dove nearly 24 percent after revealing dismal guidance while announcing quarterly results. The high-end furniture retailer matched estimated earnings per share at 5 cents and exceeded revenues at $562 million versus estimates of $559 million.

Lululemon stock surged more than 15 percent after its quarterly results beat expectations. The athleisure company reported an adjusted profit of 32 cents per share versus a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 27 cents per share, and revenue of $520.3 million versus an average of $514.1 million.

Broadcom jumped 2 percent in extended trade after second-quarter earnings and revenue beat market estimates. The chipmaker reported $3.69 adjusted earnings per share versus a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus estimate of $3.50, and revenue of $4.2 billion versus a $4.11 billion consensus estimate.

Shares of Workday crept down nearly 2 percent during after-hours trading after it announced its first quarter results. The HR solutions company reported adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents versus a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of 16 cents, and revenue of $479.9 million versus a $463.8 million estimate.