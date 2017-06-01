The output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers that was last week extended for a further nine months is a "work-in-progress" and could be broadened to include the implementation of caps on further countries, according to the oil cartel's secretary general.
"We are continuously reviewing market fundamentals and you cannot at this moment rule out any further policy decisions," OPEC's Mohammed Barkindo told CNBC in St. Petersburg on Thursday.
Brent finished lower in May for a fifth consecutive month with WTI also declining for the third month straight. By 12:20 p.m. London time on Thursday, both commodities were trading mostly flat for the session with Brent 0.04 percent higher at $50.77 per barrel and WTI 0.35 percent higher at $48.49.