    ×

    Tech

    Despite problems, Twitter is 'extraordinarily resilient', says former CEO Dick Costolo

    • Costolo says Twitter's ability to disseminate news and information is unrivaled.
    • And he said the company's "resilience has proven over the years that it's got enormous value and is going to continue to have enormous value."
    Dick Costolo
    John Chiala | CNBC
    Dick Costolo

    Twitter is "extraordinarily resilient," Index Ventures partner and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo told CNBC on Thursday.

    "The value of the network and the value of the immediacy of news dissemination and correcting things that are said on the news that are wrong is incredible and unrivaled," he said.

    Costolo said the current leadership team is steering the company in the right direction which he believes will bode well for its future.

    "I think that resilience has proven over the years that it's got enormous value and is going to continue to have enormous value," said Costolo.

    People don't understand that Twitter is a remarkably resilient network: Former Twitter CEO
    People don't understand that Twitter is a remarkably resilient network: Former Twitter CEO   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...