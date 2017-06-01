Disney CEO Iger quits Trump council over climate decision

Disney CEO Robert Iger on Thursday said he quit the White House's business advisory council over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from a sweeping, global climate-change agreement.

Iger, in a tweet, said his decision to leave the council was "a matter of principle."

Iger's move came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed through on his threat to leave three presidential advisory councils over Trump's decision to back out of the Paris climate accord.

Iger and Musk weren't the only corporate stalwarts to join the outcry over Trump's choice. Other prominent companies, including Shell and Nike, also voiced their support for the agreement despite the president's move. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, in his first-ever tweet, called Trump's decision "a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world."

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted his support for Iger's resignation from Trump's council with a simple message.