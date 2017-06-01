European markets seen higher; ECB and Trump on the radar

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 14 points at 7,533; the DAX is set to open up by 9 points at 12,624 and the CAC is believed to start higher by 1 point at 5,284.

The European Commission resurfaced plans to integrate the euro zone further on Wednesday as the bloc prepares to fight together during the upcoming Brexit negotiations and makes use of the pro-European momentum in France and Germany.

However, investors are watching out for comments from European Central Bank officials, after a Reuters report earlier this week indicated that the central bank will kick off tapering discussions next week. Ewald Nowotny, governor of the National Bank of Austria, said Wednesday that inflation rates might remain low in the long term and the ECB's target is likely to be questioned. Jens Weidmann, from the German Bundesbank is due to speak at 5:00 p.m. London time at the Konstanz Seminar.