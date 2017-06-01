General Motor layoffs mount; automaker plans to make cuts at Michigan plant

General Motors said Thursday it plans to eliminate one of two shifts at its Warren, Michigan transmission plant.

GM won't say how many jobs will be affected, but CNNMoney reported the cuts could affect about 300 positions.

"Recent actions to reduce passenger car production have caused us to adjust transmission production," GM told CNBC in a statement.

"This action will help maintain more stable production and provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward."

GM said the cuts in Warren will go into effect by the end of the month.

GM has cut shifts at U.S. plants four times since November, eliminating roughly 5,000 jobs in Ohio and Michigan.

The auto industry announced plans to cut 20,271 jobs in May, according to a report Thursday by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Nearly all of the automotive cuts last month were by Ford, according to the report.