    ×

    Transportation

    General Motor layoffs mount; automaker plans to make cuts at Michigan plant

    • GM tells CNBC the cuts will happen by late June at a plant in Michigan.
    • The automaker says this decision will help it "maintain more stable production."
    • Since November, GM has eliminated roughly 5,000 jobs.
    The General Motors logo on the world headquarters building in Detroit.
    Getty Images
    The General Motors logo on the world headquarters building in Detroit.

    General Motors said Thursday it plans to eliminate one of two shifts at its Warren, Michigan transmission plant.

    GM won't say how many jobs will be affected, but CNNMoney reported the cuts could affect about 300 positions.

    "Recent actions to reduce passenger car production have caused us to adjust transmission production," GM told CNBC in a statement.

    "This action will help maintain more stable production and provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward."

    GM said the cuts in Warren will go into effect by the end of the month.

    GM has cut shifts at U.S. plants four times since November, eliminating roughly 5,000 jobs in Ohio and Michigan.

    The auto industry announced plans to cut 20,271 jobs in May, according to a report Thursday by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Nearly all of the automotive cuts last month were by Ford, according to the report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GM
    ---
    F
    ---