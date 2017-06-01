    ×

    I never imagined a White House 'right of Exxon' on climate, says Larry Summers

    Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told CNBC on Thursday the U.S. would benefit economically and on the world stage by staying in the Paris climate accord.

    Summers said on "Squawk Box" that he "never imagined" an administration that's "way to the right of Exxon on a fossil fuel issue."

    The oil giant has reiterated its support of the Paris deal ahead of President Donald Trump's expected announcement Thursday afternoon to pull out of the climate agreement involving nearly 200 countries.

    Secretary of State and former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson has advocated staying in the agreement.

    "How can it be the right thing for the United States to create a world where there are two clubs: Everybody else and the United States, Syria, and Nicaragua," Summers said.

    Syria and Nicaragua have already rejected the climate accord. The U.S. would become the third nation to do so.

