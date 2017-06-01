You're betting on Motorola's Mods if you pick up a Moto Z2 Play, since they're what make phone much more fun to use.
Motorola has been working with partners and even Indiegogo to continue to create mods, and I'm glad to see it's an ecosystem the company is continuing to invest in. They're not for everyone, but for folks who want to add functions that weren't already available, they're the best way to do so. And, thanks to a new modular platform, Motorola says partners will soon be able to create even more affordable options.
The Moto Z2 Play costs $499 and will be available this summer both unlocked (without a carrier contract) or exclusively on Verizon. That's $50 more than last year's model, but I think there's enough here — a thinner design, great battery life, an improved camera — that it's a great option for folks who don't want to spend the roughly $800 for a flagship such as the Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7, while also looking for something unique.