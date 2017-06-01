The idea isn't new, but the fact that Motorola is sticking with it shows there's a future in this space. Motorola Mobility (owned by Lenovo) and LG have launched so-called modular smartphones.

Motorola, to its credit, has done a much better job offering a larger choice of modular components that are easier to pop on and off its smartphones. Several are already available, including a Hasselblad camera attachment that allows you to shoot better photos, a speaker, a projector, various battery packs and more.

The Moto Z2 Play is the latest such Motorola phone to support these mods. I've been using it for the past few days, and I really like where Motorola's heading.