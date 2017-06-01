    ×

    New York, California and Washington say they'll stick to Paris deal as Trump backs out

    • The governors of New York, California and Washington say they will push to uphold the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it
    • The governors are forming what they call a "climate alliance" and urging other states to join
    • They say it falls on the states to curb emissions in the federal government's absence
    Three major states said Thursday they would form a "climate alliance" to work toward upholding the Paris accord after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement.

    In a statement, the governors of New York, California and Washington announced they will form a "coalition that will convene U.S. states committed to upholding" the deal and "taking aggressive action against climate change."

    The governors — whose three states account for almost a quarter of U.S. gross domestic product — said they are "committed" to meeting emissions goals set by the Paris deal and the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

    Trump said Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark global agreement to curb carbon-dioxide emissions. The president also said he would start talks to re-enter the accord with what he called a more "fair" deal, but that idea was immediately shot down by several European governments.

    United States is odd man out

    Trump's decision sets the world's largest economy apart from almost all other nations on earth, and came in opposition to many large American companies, as well. Trump argued that complying with the deal unfairly put a burden on the U.S. economy and workers.

    In statements, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Jerry Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said it falls on states to curb emissions following the Trump administration's decision. They added that they would urge other states to join the group.

    The governors echoed Trump's predecessor President Barack Obama, whose administration committed to the deal.

    Obama said in a statement that he was "confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."