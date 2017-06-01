Three major states said Thursday they would form a "climate alliance" to work toward upholding the Paris accord after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement.

In a statement, the governors of New York, California and Washington announced they will form a "coalition that will convene U.S. states committed to upholding" the deal and "taking aggressive action against climate change."

The governors — whose three states account for almost a quarter of U.S. gross domestic product — said they are "committed" to meeting emissions goals set by the Paris deal and the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

Trump said Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark global agreement to curb carbon-dioxide emissions. The president also said he would start talks to re-enter the accord with what he called a more "fair" deal, but that idea was immediately shot down by several European governments.