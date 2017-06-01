Soros suggests that Brexit might never actually happen

George Soros suggests the U.K. may never leave the European Union if the bloc reforms itself while Brexit negotiations are taking place.

If, during the divorce negotiations, the EU manages to successfully reform itself and attract wider support from its citizens, the U.K. will want to keep its European membership, Soros told an audience in Brussels.

"The divorce will be a long process taking as long as five years. Five years are a very long time in politics, especially in revolutionary times like the present," Soros noted.

"During that time, the European Union could transform itself into an organization that other countries like Britain would want to join. If that happened, the two sides may want to be reunited even before the divorced was completed," Soros said.