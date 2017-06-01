    ×

    The best and worst places to start a career

    • For those just graduating, picking a place to live has far reaching consequences.
    • WalletHub ranked the overall livability of the country's 150 largest cities.
    • At number one: Salt Lake City, Utah. In last place: Newark, NJ.
    This year's college graduates are enjoying the best job market in years, but they're also weighed down with record student loan debt and have little in the way of spending cash.

    That makes picking a place to live, work and play all the more important for those just starting out.

    Three-quarters of new grads are willing to relocate to a different state to score the right job, according to a report by Accenture Strategy – and it's likely they'll need to. Because of the current economy, many members of the Class of 2017 are looking at jobs across the country and expect to commute farther for their first gig.

    And after landing a job, 62 percent of grads also said they expect to stay there for at least three years, according Accenture's 2017 U.S. College Graduate Employment study.

    To that end, WalletHub compared the overall livability of the country's 150 largest cities using criteria such as the availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, workforce diversity, average commute, singles scene and "fun factor," i.e. the number of bars, restaurants and parks nearby.

    Some millennial hotspots like New York and Chicago ranked far down the list with Cleveland and Newark, New Jersey, just outside of New York City, at the very bottom.

    Meanwhile, the cities that fared the best – with the exception of cult-favorite Austin, Texas – were mostly off the beaten path. At number one: Salt Lake City, Utah.

    These are the top 10, according to WalletHub. (For the full list, click here)

