If you're selling your home this year, don't assume that a quick coat of neutral paint will do wonders for your sale price.

Interior painting can be a cheap way to boost curb appeal and attract buyers. Recent data from service site Thumbtack found the project costs home sellers an average $1,141 nationwide.

But a new report from Zillow found that which colors you pick could swing the sale price of your home by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The site analyzed more than 32,000 photos from recently sold homes, making comparisons against similar homes with white walls.

So should you repaint your kid's pink bedroom, or leave your blue dining room alone? Here are the MVPs (most valuable paints), and worst picks, for five key rooms.