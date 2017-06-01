If you're selling your home this year, don't assume that a quick coat of neutral paint will do wonders for your sale price.
Interior painting can be a cheap way to boost curb appeal and attract buyers. Recent data from service site Thumbtack found the project costs home sellers an average $1,141 nationwide.
But a new report from Zillow found that which colors you pick could swing the sale price of your home by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The site analyzed more than 32,000 photos from recently sold homes, making comparisons against similar homes with white walls.
So should you repaint your kid's pink bedroom, or leave your blue dining room alone? Here are the MVPs (most valuable paints), and worst picks, for five key rooms.
Best color: Blue, particularly "light blue to soft gray-blue." Homes with these colors sold for an average $1,809 more than homes with white-walled kitchens.
Worst color: Yellow, particularly "straw yellow to marigold." Homes with these colors sold for an average $820 less than homes with white-walled kitchens.
Best color: Blues and purples, particularly "light powder blue to periwinkle." Homes with these colors sold for an average $5,440 more than homes with white-walled bathrooms.
Worst color: White, particularly "off-white or eggshell white." Homes with these colors sold for an average $4,035 less than homes with bathrooms of any other color.
Best color: Blue, particularly "light cerulean to cadet blue." Homes with these colors sold for an average $1,856 more than homes with white-walled bedrooms.
Worst color: Pink, particularly "light pink to antique rose." Homes with these colors sold for an average $208 less than homes with white-walled bedrooms.
Best color: Blue, particularly "slate blue to pale gray blue." Homes with these colors sold for an average $1,926 more than homes with white-walled dining rooms.
Worst color: Red, particularly "brick red, terracotta or copper red." Homes with these colors sold for an average $2,031 less than homes with white-walled dining rooms.
Best color: Brown, particularly "light beige, pale taupe, oatmeal." Homes with these colors sold for an average $1,809 more than homes with white-walled living rooms.
Worst color: Blue, particularly "pastel gray, pale silver to light blue, periwinkle." Homes with these colors sold for an average $820 less than homes with white-walled living rooms.