President Donald Trump on Thursday praised a Republican tax-reform bill that "is moving along in Congress," though Congress is not yet considering a tax plan.

"Our tax bill is moving along in Congress, and I believe it's doing very well. I think a lot of people will be very pleasantly surprised," the president said as he announced his plan to take the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

Republicans — who control the House and the Senate — have said they will pass a tax reform plan this year. However, no joint tax reform plan exists yet, and the White House so far has presented only a single-page summary of its proposal.

Republican leaders have said they want to pass an Obamacare replacement plan before they move on to tax reform. While the House passed a health-care bill, Republicans in the Senate appear intent on ripping it up and starting over with their own plan before they vote to send it back to the House.

Trump administration officials, lawmakers and special interests are trying to hash out a bill that can be introduced in Congress eventually.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment.