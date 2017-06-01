Trump left Paris climate agreement even though majority of Americans in every state supported it



President Trump decided to pull out of the Paris climate agreement on Thursday even though a majority of Americans supported it.

According to a climate note posted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication earlier this month, more than 50 percent of residents in each U.S. state supported the Paris Agreement on climate change, which was originally signed in April 2016.

"Majorities of Democrats (86%) and Independents (61%), and half of Republicans (51%) say the U.S. should participate (including 73% of moderate/liberal Republicans)," the Yale Program said. "Only conservative Republicans are split, with marginally more saying the U.S. should participate (40%) than saying we should not participate (34%)."

Even Trump's base was skewed toward participating in the deal. The study found that 47 percent of Trump's voters thought it was a good idea, while 25 percent weren't sure and 28 percent opposed it.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," Trump said on Thursday.

The withdrawal may not actually take effect until 2020.