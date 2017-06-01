US stocks open higher as Wall Street absorbs ADP report

U.S. equities opened higher on Thursday, the first trading day in June, as investors parsed through key economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 20 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 [ercent, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.3 percent,

Private payrolls surged by 253,000 in May, easily topping a consensus estimate of 185,000, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics.

"It was a very good, positive surprise. We've had a few negative surprises, so this is definitely against the current," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. "Overall, it says the economy is still moving along nicely."

The report from ADP and Moody's is often seen as a preview to the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is set for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Entering Thursday's session, economists polled by Reuters expected the U.S. economy to have added 185,000 jobs, but JPMorgan's Kelly said he expects estimates to rise after ADP's beat.

Other data released Thursday included weekly jobless claims, which came in at 248,000, above a forecast of 239,000. The ISM manufacturing report for May and April construction spending are also due at 10 a.m., while monthly vehicle sales will be released throughout the day.