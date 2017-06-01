US stocks open higher as Wall Street absorbs ADP report

    ×

    U.S. equities opened higher on Thursday, the first trading day in June, as investors parsed through key economic data.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 20 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 [ercent, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.3 percent,

    Private payrolls surged by 253,000 in May, easily topping a consensus estimate of 185,000, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics.

    "It was a very good, positive surprise. We've had a few negative surprises, so this is definitely against the current," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. "Overall, it says the economy is still moving along nicely."

    The report from ADP and Moody's is often seen as a preview to the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is set for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Entering Thursday's session, economists polled by Reuters expected the U.S. economy to have added 185,000 jobs, but JPMorgan's Kelly said he expects estimates to rise after ADP's beat.

    Other data released Thursday included weekly jobless claims, which came in at 248,000, above a forecast of 239,000. The ISM manufacturing report for May and April construction spending are also due at 10 a.m., while monthly vehicle sales will be released throughout the day.

    The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are coming off solid monthly performances in May. S&P and Nasdaq posted monthly gains of 1.16 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, while the Dow rose about a third of a percent on the back of a subdued volatility environment.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, broke below 10 six times last month, hitting levels not seen in more than 20 years.

    "Investors worry that the relationship between decreasing volatility and increased purchases could morph from a virtuous cycle to self-fulfilling feedback frenzy, leading to a vicious, volatility induced selloff," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank.

    "The extent of a potential downdraft depends on how large the risk-parity investment community is. It's widely believed that the mass of money managed under a risk-parity mandate remains small, although it's a trend worth watching," Ablin said in a note.

    In corporate news, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise slipped more than 2 percent after the firm reported a significant decline in quarterly sales.

    Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum approved an additional $3 billion to its shares repurchase program.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing

    10:00 a.m. Construction spending

    Friday

    Earnings: Hovnanian

    8:30 a.m. Employment

    8:30 a.m. International trade

