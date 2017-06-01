Why CEOs want Trump to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement

"U.S. business interests are best served by a stable and practical framework facilitating an effective and balanced global response. We believe the Paris Agreement provides such a framework."

But many businesses say the United States will become more competitive and stands to grow its economy under the Paris Agreement.

In April, a group of 16 companies — including Apple, Google, Walmart, mining company BHP Billiton, and oil majors BP and Shell — laid out exactly why the Paris Agreement will help U.S. companies.

"U.S. business interests are best served by a stable and practical framework facilitating an effective and balanced global response. We believe the Paris Agreement provides such a framework," the CEOs said.

Among the benefits the Paris accord provides to U.S. firms, according to the companies:

it creates a level playing field by requiring all nations to take action;

allows firms to make sound investments by giving them clarity on long-term policy;

generates jobs and economic growth by expanding markets for innovative technology, which U.S. companies are well-positioned to provide;

keeps costs down by encouraging market-based solutions;

and minimizes the effects of climate change, which can harm business operations and facilities.

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff on Wednesday tweeted out a letter signed by about two dozen companies again asking Trump to stick with the Paris Agreement.

On Thursday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman urged Trump to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement, warning he is putting the U.S. role in the high-tech job market at risk.

"This is not in the best interest of Americans. We need to own the next generation of jobs, and whether that's clean energy, 3-D printing or immunotherapy, this is an arena that America should lead and must lead," she told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I think this will be a big mistake if he withdraws from the Paris climate accord."