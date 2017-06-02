Google downgraded amid EU legal fears

Google-parent Alphabet is beating the market by a long shot — but a lofty valuation and legal risks in Europe are dampening opportunities for investors, according to CFRA analyst Scott Kessler.

Kessler took the stock down a notch on Friday, from "strong buy" to "buy," citing the stock's nearly 26 percent rally so far this year, beating the S&P 500's rise of almost 9 percent.

But while the stock is "attractively valued," it is not "compellingly priced," he wrote.

European anti-trust regulators are expected to rule in the "next few months" on whether Google has become too dominant in areas like search, advertising and Android, which could result in fines and sanctions, Reuters reported last month.

"We still see healthy sustainable growth, driven by mobile and YouTube, and also note more emerging opportunities related to cloud and self-driving cars," Kessler wrote. "Additionally, we see gains related to artificial intelligence and machine learning. .... However, we acknowledge continuing legal/regulatory risks, particularly in Europe. "