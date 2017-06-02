    ×

    Google downgraded amid EU legal fears

    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google
    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

    Google-parent Alphabet is beating the market by a long shot — but a lofty valuation and legal risks in Europe are dampening opportunities for investors, according to CFRA analyst Scott Kessler.

    Kessler took the stock down a notch on Friday, from "strong buy" to "buy," citing the stock's nearly 26 percent rally so far this year, beating the S&P 500's rise of almost 9 percent.

    But while the stock is "attractively valued," it is not "compellingly priced," he wrote.

    European anti-trust regulators are expected to rule in the "next few months" on whether Google has become too dominant in areas like search, advertising and Android, which could result in fines and sanctions, Reuters reported last month.

    "We still see healthy sustainable growth, driven by mobile and YouTube, and also note more emerging opportunities related to cloud and self-driving cars," Kessler wrote. "Additionally, we see gains related to artificial intelligence and machine learning. .... However, we acknowledge continuing legal/regulatory risks, particularly in Europe. "

    Bubble territory for tech?   

    Alphabet is not the only tech stock that's seen blockbuster gains this year, as the entire Nasdaq 100 has flirted with records. Valuation is high for a lot of those companies, Allianz Global Investors portfolio manager Walter Price told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Friday.

    But Price said that there's a "very healthy" broad-based improvement in the technology market, as stocks like Facebook and Alphabet fall in and out of favor compared to stocks like semiconductor companies, as long as the economy stays "in recovery mode."

    Dan Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, pushed back at the idea that Alphabet shares are "too exorbitant." Alphabet was not immediately available to comment on the report.

    "You look at Google, you look at Amazon, those are the big names, those are the stocks looking to hit $1,000 a share," Morgan told "Squawk Alley" on Friday. "I wouldn't be surprised if you continue to see momentum in that group, going forward. There's not much to stop them, that I can see."

