If you've heard of bitcoin , you've probably also heard of the technology underlying it: The blockchain.

A blockchain is a global online database that anyone with an internet connection can use. Unlike traditional databases — which are typically owned by big institutions — a blockchain doesn't belong to anyone; and with an entire network of people monitoring it, cheating the system by faking documents, transactions and other information is nearly impossible.

