Russia President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of "crude and systematic interference" in Russian affairs for many years.



Russia's long-time premier argued on Friday that "worldwide there are not so many countries that have the privilege of sovereignty."

Putin cited India and China, alongside his own country, as nations that had been able to maintain their national sovereignty.

In contrast to Putin's claims regarding Washington interference into activities in Moscow, U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia undermined the U.S. election to help President Donald Trump to victory.

When asked about such reports at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin rejected such allegations as "hysteria".