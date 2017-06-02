The y-axis above shows the percentage of higher earnings when compared to that of a 25-year-old in the same group.

The researchers also found that the earnings growth of college-educated men ages 25 to 40 was significantly higher than women's when both remained in the same industry throughout their careers.

The earnings growth of college-educated women never approaches that of their male counterparts, but the gap is closer for those without a college degree.

That's despite the fact that those with a college education made 56 percent more on average than those with just a high school diploma, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

The gulf between the earnings growth of college-educated men and women narrows by 27 percent across industries, but still leaves a substantial gap that the researchers said is explained by the impact of marriage and children.

The negative impact of the earnings growth gap is felt most by college-educated married women.

"Most of the gap increase is driven by married women," said Sari Kerr, an economist at Wellesley College and one of the authors of the paper. "Unmarried women, in terms of data, look more like men."