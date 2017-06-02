These are the lowest-paying jobs in every U.S. state

If you're a fast food worker, bartender or barber, where you live could make a difference to your paycheck.

Howmuch.net created a graphic showing the lowest-paying jobs in every U.S. state, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the health care sector dominated the list of the highest-paying jobs, positions in the service industry monopolize the low end, ranging from gaming dealers to dishwashers.

"The lowest annual wage map shows that there is a greater variety of professions at the lowest end of the average annual wage range," Howmuch.net reports. "Shampooers, ushers, manicurists, cooks, and food preparers are among the most common low wage professions."

This array likely stems from the fact that the minimum wage differs from state to state. While minimum-wage workers earn $11 per hour in Washington and Massachusetts, they make only $7.25 in many other states.