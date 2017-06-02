Trump is listening to business … I'm still engaged, says CEO after US leaves Paris deal

In the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Mark Sutton, the chairman and CEO of International Paper, has told CNBC that the president is still listening to the business community on a range of important issues.

On Thursday, Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement and commence negotiations to re-enter or renegotiate a new accord, a decision that has not gone down well with world leaders, environmental organizations and some business figures.



Elon Musk, for example, has announced he is leaving the presidential councils he sat on as an advisor to Trump. "Climate change is real," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in a tweet. "Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."



Sutton, for his part, sits on the president's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative council.

"I do think the president is listening, I do think he's trying to manage a lot of different issues for a lot of different constituents," he told CNBC at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum when asked about the climate deal and Trump's stance on global trade.