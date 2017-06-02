President Donald Trump was "totally wrong" when he said shifting to renewable energy sources would starve parts of the country of electricity and plunge them into darkness, according to people who make a living studying energy.

Trump issued his warning on Thursday after announcing he would pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, an international effort to mitigate the effects of climate change. Relying on renewable energy sources, he claimed, would leave the country with too little power to accelerate economic growth — or even go about business as usual.

"We need all forms of available American energy, or the country will be at grave risks of brownouts and blackouts," he said. "Our businesses will come to a halt in many cases, and the American family will suffer the consequences in the form of lost jobs and a very diminished quality of life."