Dow reaches record high despite disappointing jobs report

U.S. equities kicked off Friday's session slightly higher as Wall Street parsed through a jobs report that came in well below expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 25 points higher and reached its first intraday record since March 1, with 3M contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 also managed a new intraday record before holding just above breakeven, as a 0.8 percent fall in financials capped gains.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.2 percent to reach an all-time high.

The Labor Department said 138,000 jobs were created last month, well below the expected 185,000. Wages also grew less than expected, with average hourly earnings rising at a 2.5 percent annualized rate. The unemployment rate, however, fell to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent.

"It's hard to ignore the the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected and, more importantly, the number came in below the 12-month average of 181,000," said Sharon Stark, managing director of fixed income strategies at Incapital.

Stocks futures gave back some gains after the data were released. Dow futures traded 41 points higher, while S&P and Nasdaq futures gained 3 points and 14.5 points, respectively. Heading into the 8:30 a.m. ET release, Dow futures were trading nearly 70 points higher, while S&P and Nasdaq had risen 4.75 points and 17.75 points, respectively.