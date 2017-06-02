VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

What this ex-NSA agent wants you to know about your smartphone

Dr. Jared DeMott, hacker for Synack.
Dr. Jared DeMott, hacker for Synack.

"I don't know if people have really realized what's possible," hacker Dr. Jared DeMott tells CNBC. "We all live with a gross amount of insecurity."

DeMott, a genial, knowledgeable guy who once worked for the NSA, is working about as hard as any one individual can to help Americans better understand the threat posed by cyber-criminals — and how to help protect yourself and your data. He is an associate professor of cyber security at Dakota State University and the founder of VDA Labs in Michigan, a cyber security company. In his spare time, he also does contract work for Synack, a venture started by other ex-NSA types that hires good guys to act like bad guys to help their clients realize, and attend to, their vulnerabilities.

He's one of the "white-hat" hackers on Synack's prestigious Red Team and he thinks your threat alert level should probably be orange.

Dr. Jared DeMott, hacker for Synack.
Dr. Jared DeMott, hacker for Synack.
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule