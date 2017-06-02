What this ex-NSA agent wants you to know about your smartphone

"I don't know if people have really realized what's possible," hacker Dr. Jared DeMott tells CNBC. "We all live with a gross amount of insecurity."

DeMott, a genial, knowledgeable guy who once worked for the NSA, is working about as hard as any one individual can to help Americans better understand the threat posed by cyber-criminals — and how to help protect yourself and your data. He is an associate professor of cyber security at Dakota State University and the founder of VDA Labs in Michigan, a cyber security company. In his spare time, he also does contract work for Synack, a venture started by other ex-NSA types that hires good guys to act like bad guys to help their clients realize, and attend to, their vulnerabilities.

He's one of the "white-hat" hackers on Synack's prestigious Red Team and he thinks your threat alert level should probably be orange.