Online peer-to-peer (P2P) lender Zopa has raised £32 million ($41.2 million) from investors in readiness for the launch of its own challenger bank later this year.

Zopa hopes to win business from established branch-based incumbent banks in the U.K. by offering a digital technology-focused bank that will operate online and on mobile.

The capital for the U.K. crowdfunding and financial technology (fintech) pioneer comes from Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC), an Indian financial services firm, and Northzone. The latter venture capital (VC) fund has backed Spotify, iZettle and MarketInvoice in the past, among other investments.

Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman of WGC, will join the Zopa Board as a non-executive director following the investment.

Last November, Zopa unveiled its plan to launch a next generation digital bank that takes deposits from savers and offers a range of P2P investment products, plus personal loans, car finance and credit cards. The capital fundraising will allow it to do this.