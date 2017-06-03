London Bridge was the scene of a suspected terror attack on Saturday, with a car reportedly having mowed down several pedestrians as police rushed to respond to scene of at least three separate incidents.
Britain is still reeling from a terror attack at a Manchester concert that left dozens dead and put the country on a high state of alert ahead of Parliamentary elections next week.
Several British news outlets, including The Spectator and the BBC, cited eyewitness reports that a van accelerated, then jumped off the road and hit several people on the bridge. Metropolitan Police said via Twitter that police had been dispatched to respond to reports of a stabbing, in addition to the car collision and at least one other instance of violence.
Social media lit up with countless posts describing a chaotic scene with at least a few people injured, and authorities rushing to London's Borough Market and Vauxhall areas.
A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut, while a separate report cited a witness as having heard gunfire.
Passerby says 15-20 people have been run over. "Westminster bridge all over again". Another says 7 or 8.
I am safe after the Terror Attack on #LondonBridge Car ran into 20 pedestrians and 3 guys got out the car stabbing people!
British armed police also responded to an incident in the Borough Market area of London, in addition to the scene at London Bridge, police said.
UPDATE: Van drives into pedestrians at #LondonBridge & 3 men carrying knives jump out and then attack people
--Reuters contributed to this article.