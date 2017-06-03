London Bridge was the scene of a suspected terror attack on Saturday, with a car reportedly having mowed down several pedestrians as police rushed to respond to scene of at least three separate incidents.



Britain is still reeling from a terror attack at a Manchester concert that left dozens dead and put the country on a high state of alert ahead of Parliamentary elections next week.

Several British news outlets, including The Spectator and the BBC, cited eyewitness reports that a van accelerated, then jumped off the road and hit several people on the bridge. Metropolitan Police said via Twitter that police had been dispatched to respond to reports of a stabbing, in addition to the car collision and at least one other instance of violence.

Social media lit up with countless posts describing a chaotic scene with at least a few people injured, and authorities rushing to London's Borough Market and Vauxhall areas.

A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut, while a separate report cited a witness as having heard gunfire.

British armed police also responded to an incident in the Borough Market area of London, in addition to the scene at London Bridge, police said.

--Reuters contributed to this article.