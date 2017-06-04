Have you ever swiped left on your iPhone's home screen and seen a bunch of tiles there? Ever wondered what they are?

They're called "widgets," and they're actually one of the most useful features on the iPHone if you take the time to learn how to customize them and add your own.

You won't need to dig through apps to search for directions with a navigation widget, for example. You can quickly turn off lights in your house with a Philps Hue widget or set the alarm with an Alarm.com widget.

Plenty of apps have support for these built-in, you just need to know how to use them. Take a look at what's possible: