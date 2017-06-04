To say Tom Siebel has had an interesting life would be putting it mildly. He's a billionaire, a technology visionary, and the survivor of an elephant goring eight years ago that — given the odds — should have killed him. Several doctors told Siebel he would never walk again, much less sail competitively.

But he does.

So what do you learn about life when you've stared down death in the form of a five-ton elephant that crushes you, and lived to tell the tale? What do you learn when you've invented one of the first killer workplace apps of the PC era, then sold it for about $6 billion dollars?

After you've made all that, and survived it all, why are you still inventing at the age of 64?

Tom Siebel, now the CEO of C3 IoT, sat down with Fortt Knox at the Nasdaq's MarketSite in Times Square to share some insight into what's made him tick – and what's helped him succeed. Here are some bits to chew on: