President Donald LTrump on Sunday criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to Saturday's deadly terror attacks in the British capital.

In an early morning tweet, Trump referred to the number of dead and wounded in the attack on London Bridge, and appeared to chide Khan for telling Londoners not to be alarmed.

Trump was referring to an earlier statement by Khan, in which the mayor told citizens that "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There's no reason to be alarmed."

Khan also stated that London would not be cowered by terrorism, telling the city that the threat level remains at severe.

"Severe means an attack across the country is still highly likely," he said, warning citizens to be vigilant.

Conservative British Parliament member Penny Mordaunt was quick to back Khan following Trump's comment. She tweeted out a printout of Khan's comments and said he was "right to provide reassurance."