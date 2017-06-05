South Korea's second-richest man on the 3 habits behind his success

Curiosity is a quality that has always helped in his leadership of one of Asia's biggest cosmetics companies, according to South Korean billionaire Suh Kyung-Bae.

That quality eventually led him to develop three habits through the years that he says are behind much of his entrepreneurial success, Suh told CNBC.

Suh is the chairman and chief executive of South Korean beauty company Amorepacific, and the second-wealthiest man in South Korea. Forbes values his worth at $8.4 billion.

Amorepacific is the largest beauty company in South Korea and the seventh-largest cosmetics manufacturer in the world, according to Women's Wear Daily. The company counts popular South Korean brands like Sulwhasoo, Laneige and Innisfree as part of its portfolio.

The first of Suh's three habits involves picking up a book whenever he can. The billionaire said reading is like a vicious cycle that continuously encourages him to expand his horizons.

It's also a habit he shares with other billionaires — such as Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

"Reading allows me to acquire new knowledge that I previously did not know, and this motivates me to learn more," Suh explained.