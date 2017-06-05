Amazon and Apple team up to bring Prime Video to Apple TV 1 Hour Ago | 00:47

Two tech giants are joining forces at long last.

Apple announced on Monday that Amazon is coming to Apple's TV app and all Apple TVs with Amazon Prime video.

The announcement came at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. The conference gathers Apple developers and executives to reveal changes to platforms and operating systems, such as iOS or HomeKit.

It comes as Apple has increasingly made its own push into video through Apple Music.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said earlier this year that Apple engineers "put our toe in the water" in terms of original content, a trend he expects to continue as the "cable bundle is beginning to break down." Still, Apple has delayed the release of its first original video series, "Carpool Karaoke." Top Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John is also reportedly leaving Apple.