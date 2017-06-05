Apple announces a new operating system for the Mac: High Sierra

Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi took the stage during Apple's WWDC 2017 in San Jose on Monday where he unveiled macOS High Sierra.

MacOS High Sierra is the successor to macOS Sierra, which Apple announced last year. It offers plenty of new features.

Safari is faster, Apple said, and will prevent videos from autoplaying when you visit a page. It also has "Intelligent tracking prevention" to make sure websites aren't invading your privacy and revealing your history.

Mail has also been refined with new search functions. Spotlight now controls search within mail. The app also now supports split view, so you can type out an email while doing something else, like surfing the web.

Federighi said the largest refinement in macOS High Sierra is in Photos, which now lets you search by keyword, favorites, type of photo and even by face with facial recognition (Apple has worked with this before.) Any edits made to photos in Photoshop sync right back to the Photos app, too.

Apple File System is also coming to macOS as the new default file management system. It was originally announced last year and helps Apple provide more secure storage.

macOS Sierra also supports virtual reality for the first time ever, which will be enabled by new powerful computers Apple is announcing during the show, such as its new iMacs.

macOS High Sierra will be available in the coming months.