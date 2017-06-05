Apple just announced a medium-sized iPad Pro with the best display ever

Apple just announced the iPad Pro 10.5-inch.
Apple said it's the first iPad to support HDR video, a high-end viewing experience that's typically reserved for first-class TV sets. It features a TrueTone display that adjusts its brightness and tone depending on your environment to make it easier on eye strain.
Its A10X CPU features 30 percent faster processor performance than the A9X and 40 percent faster graphics performance. In general, that means expect faster app loading times and improved gaming performance. It'll also support Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory and the Apple Pencil, just like Apple's other "Pro" iPads.