    ×

    Tech

    Apple just announced a medium-sized iPad Pro with the best display ever

    • Apple just unveiled the iPad Pro 10.5
    • It joins the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro
    • It will run a new iOS 11 operating system with lots of new features
    iPad Pro at the WWDC 2017 in San Jose.
    Apple just announced a medium-sized iPad Pro   

    Apple just announced the iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

    Apple said it's the first iPad to support HDR video, a high-end viewing experience that's typically reserved for first-class TV sets. It features a TrueTone display that adjusts its brightness and tone depending on your environment to make it easier on eye strain.

    Its A10X CPU features 30 percent faster processor performance than the A9X and 40 percent faster graphics performance. In general, that means expect faster app loading times and improved gaming performance. It'll also support Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory and the Apple Pencil, just like Apple's other "Pro" iPads.

    New iPad pricing unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in San Jose.
    Source: Apple
    New iPad pricing unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in San Jose.

    Apple introduced the first 12.9-inch iPad Pro in September 2015 — it went on sale in November — when it also introduced the Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart Keyboard. It followed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the launch of the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro in March 2016.

    It will run iOS 11 which has new features including a file browser for searching for files, a dock at the bottom that allows you to keep more icons on the screen at once, drag and drop features, multi-tasking with multi-windows and more.

    Apple said the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start with 64GB of storage. The 10.5-inch model will start at $649. It's available to order Monday and will start shipping next week. They'll be upgraded to iOS 11 this fall.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...