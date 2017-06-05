Apple just announced a medium-sized iPad Pro with the best display ever

Apple introduced the first 12.9-inch iPad Pro in September 2015 — it went on sale in November — when it also introduced the Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart Keyboard. It followed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the launch of the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro in March 2016.



It will run iOS 11 which has new features including a file browser for searching for files, a dock at the bottom that allows you to keep more icons on the screen at once, drag and drop features, multi-tasking with multi-windows and more.

Apple said the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start with 64GB of storage. The 10.5-inch model will start at $649. It's available to order Monday and will start shipping next week. They'll be upgraded to iOS 11 this fall.