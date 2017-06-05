10 business leaders sound off after President Trump ditched the Paris Climate Accord Friday, 2 Jun 2017 | 4:17 PM ET | 02:07

"In its haste to do favors for its polluter cronies, the Trump EPA has broken the law," Meleah Geertsma, senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. "The Trump administration does not have unlimited power to put people's health in jeopardy with unchecked, unilateral executive action like this."

The groups are asking the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals to review the EPA's action and either temporarily block it or throw it out altogether.

The EPA asserted in a press release last week that it has the authority to issue the stay under the Clean Air Act while it reviews the rule. Trump ordered the review as part of a wide-ranging executive order that targeted Obama-era climate policies.

An agency spokesperson told CNBC that the EPA does not comment on ongoing litigation.

This comes after Senate Republicans unsuccessfully attempted to overturn a similar Bureau of Land Management methane rule regulating drilling on federal and Native American land.

Both the EPA and BLM rule have been challenged in court by a number of oil-producing states with backing from the energy industry.