European markets open mixed; ECB meeting eyed

The FTSE 100 was 0.16 percent higher while the CAC 40 dropped slightly, about 0.05 percent. In Germany markets are closed due to a public holiday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said that it's time to step up the fight against Islamist extremism in the wake of the new attack. "It is time to say enough is enough," she told the media after a terrorist attack killed at least seven people in central London on Saturday night.

Sterling dropped on Monday morning with the country set for an election in four days' time. The Conservative leader has been losing ground to her Labour opponent in the past few weeks. The dollar index hit its lowest level since the November U.S. election on Monday morning after a jobs report Friday came in lower-than-expected.

In the corporate world, U.K. online grocer Ocado is set to conclude a deal with an unnamed regional European retailer, Reuters reported. The firm had planned to finish a deal by the end of 2015. The Russian oil firm Rosneft told the Financial Times that it would increase production if the ongoing oil output freeze deal would come to a sudden end.

Oil prices were slightly higher as Saudi physical prices and signs of falling OPEC supplies dominated over an ongoing increase in U.S. production.

Investors will also be looking at U.K. PMI services data out at 09.30 a.m. London time and monthly car registrations at 09.00 a.m. London time.

