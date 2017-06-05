Another major terrorist attack in the U.K. has left at least seven dead and injured a further 48 people. The attack - which took place on Saturday evening at London Bridge - focused on an area teeming with revelers.
A van filled with three armed men mowed down pedestrians on the bridge, before the attackers, armed with knives, continued on foot and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. All three attackers were then shot dead by police.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism with the so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility for the atrocity. London police have arrested 12 people in east London in connection with the attack and further raids are taking place on Monday.
Scroll down below to see how events over the weekend unfolded.
The van drove towards the south side of London Bridge. Eyewitnesses have spoken of the vehicle swerving onto the pavement and purposely trying to hit pedestrians.
The van then came to a halt outside Southwark Cathedral. The three men left the van then stabbed people at random in Borough Market, London's most renowned food and drink market that is full of restaurants and bars.
People tried to flee the scene and were led to Southwark Bridge away from London Bridge.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after and within eight minutes of being called they had shot dead the three suspects. A civilian was accidentally hit by police but is reportedly in a stable condition in hospital.
Authorities have said they know who the three individuals are but cannot yet release that information due to ongoing investigations. The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack but has provided no evidence.
Raids in east London have led to the arrest of 12, one of them has been released.
U.K. Prime minister Theresa May spoke to the media on Sunday, condemning the attack on innocent people. She said it was time to say "enough is enough" when it comes to tackling terrorism.
May said there were no links to the recent attacks in Manchester and London's Westminster, but it was part of a new trend where people use the "crudest" methods to terrorize citizens.
Her Labour opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, criticized Theresa May's policies when she was still in the Home Office blaming her for fewer financial resources for the authorities. He said the current Conservative government was trying to "protect the public on the cheap."
Meanwhile, forensic teams are still at the scene. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told BBC radio that the attacks have a "domestic center" of gravity.