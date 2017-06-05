Another major terrorist attack in the U.K. has left at least seven dead and injured a further 48 people. The attack - which took place on Saturday evening at London Bridge - focused on an area teeming with revelers.

A van filled with three armed men mowed down pedestrians on the bridge, before the attackers, armed with knives, continued on foot and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. All three attackers were then shot dead by police.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism with the so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility for the atrocity. London police have arrested 12 people in east London in connection with the attack and further raids are taking place on Monday.

Scroll down below to see how events over the weekend unfolded.